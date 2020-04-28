All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1472 E CONSTITUTION Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM

1472 E CONSTITUTION Drive

1472 East Constitution Drive · No Longer Available
Chandler
The Provinces
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Luxury Places
Location

1472 East Constitution Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Provinces

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Chandler Location! Cul-de-sac corner lot home. Once you walk in you feel the brightness of this smart layout. Open floorplan in the formal living/dining area that lead the way to your cozy family room with fireplace. Freshly painted inside and outside with new flooring throughout the home. Kitchen is open to the family room and boasts custom painted cabinets, spacious island, eating area and granite countertops. The kitchen looks out onto the wonderful backyard oasis with pool and built in BBQ - fabulous for entertaining or for just pure relaxing enjoyment! All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master overlooks the backyard - secondary bedrooms are down the hall. Built in cabinets. Neutral colors throughout. Freshly upgraded rental in PRIME Chandler near BASIS, Award winning Chandler Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1472 E CONSTITUTION Drive have any available units?
1472 E CONSTITUTION Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1472 E CONSTITUTION Drive have?
Some of 1472 E CONSTITUTION Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1472 E CONSTITUTION Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1472 E CONSTITUTION Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1472 E CONSTITUTION Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1472 E CONSTITUTION Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1472 E CONSTITUTION Drive offer parking?
No, 1472 E CONSTITUTION Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1472 E CONSTITUTION Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1472 E CONSTITUTION Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1472 E CONSTITUTION Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1472 E CONSTITUTION Drive has a pool.
Does 1472 E CONSTITUTION Drive have accessible units?
No, 1472 E CONSTITUTION Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1472 E CONSTITUTION Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1472 E CONSTITUTION Drive has units with dishwashers.
