1472 E CONSTITUTION Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Chandler Location! Cul-de-sac corner lot home. Once you walk in you feel the brightness of this smart layout. Open floorplan in the formal living/dining area that lead the way to your cozy family room with fireplace. Freshly painted inside and outside with new flooring throughout the home. Kitchen is open to the family room and boasts custom painted cabinets, spacious island, eating area and granite countertops. The kitchen looks out onto the wonderful backyard oasis with pool and built in BBQ - fabulous for entertaining or for just pure relaxing enjoyment! All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master overlooks the backyard - secondary bedrooms are down the hall. Built in cabinets. Neutral colors throughout. Freshly upgraded rental in PRIME Chandler near BASIS, Award winning Chandler Schools.