Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This upgraded rental has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and is a single story townhome with over 1,600 sf. The home is an end unit AND back the community Greenbelt! This premium lot townhome was remodeled in 2015 and included NEW tile, NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, NEW Washer/Dryer and recessed can lights. Garage has built in cabinets, epoxy floor and water softener! Very convenient to freeways, shopping, etc. Hurry, this one is not your typical rental!!