All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1351 E CRESCENT Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1351 E CRESCENT Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1351 E CRESCENT Way

1351 East Crescent Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1351 East Crescent Way, Chandler, AZ 85249
Chandler Heights Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Stunning two story home with all the amenities for entertaining. From the beautiful foyer you will see 24 inch Turkish stone tile throughout the home, neutral colored carpeting. Tastefully decorated with plant shelves, picture enclaves, surround sound. Kitchen inclues island, gas cooking, refrigerator & walk-in pantry. One large bedroom & bath downstairs. Upstairs is a large master retreat with sitting room/office area that overlooks the pool, two large walk-in closets, a jetted tub with lots of cabinetry and counter space. Backyard is an oasis with large grassy area, fenced pebble-tec pool with a slide into the pool and raised spa. There is also a RV gate and slab and so much more. The kids can walk to the elementary and junior high schools and there is a neighborhood park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 E CRESCENT Way have any available units?
1351 E CRESCENT Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 E CRESCENT Way have?
Some of 1351 E CRESCENT Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 E CRESCENT Way currently offering any rent specials?
1351 E CRESCENT Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 E CRESCENT Way pet-friendly?
No, 1351 E CRESCENT Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1351 E CRESCENT Way offer parking?
Yes, 1351 E CRESCENT Way offers parking.
Does 1351 E CRESCENT Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1351 E CRESCENT Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 E CRESCENT Way have a pool?
Yes, 1351 E CRESCENT Way has a pool.
Does 1351 E CRESCENT Way have accessible units?
No, 1351 E CRESCENT Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 E CRESCENT Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1351 E CRESCENT Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College