1351 E CRESCENT Way

Stunning two story home with all the amenities for entertaining. From the beautiful foyer you will see 24 inch Turkish stone tile throughout the home, neutral colored carpeting. Tastefully decorated with plant shelves, picture enclaves, surround sound. Kitchen inclues island, gas cooking, refrigerator & walk-in pantry. One large bedroom & bath downstairs. Upstairs is a large master retreat with sitting room/office area that overlooks the pool, two large walk-in closets, a jetted tub with lots of cabinetry and counter space. Backyard is an oasis with large grassy area, fenced pebble-tec pool with a slide into the pool and raised spa. There is also a RV gate and slab and so much more. The kids can walk to the elementary and junior high schools and there is a neighborhood park.