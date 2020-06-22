1348 East Cindy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful single level house on Water Front! Newly painted exterior and interior. Vaulted ceilings, formal living room. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will be provided. Family room that opens to a patio, a few steps and you are on your own boat dock with a small paddle boat for your enjoyment on the water. Mature grape fruit tree and orange tree in the back. Shopping and great schools all near by.

NO smoking! No cat, One small dog is OK. No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable income above $4800/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1550 security deposit, $250 cleaning deposit and $250 pet fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.