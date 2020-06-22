All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1348 East Cindy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1348 East Cindy Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1348 East Cindy Street

1348 East Cindy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1348 East Cindy Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful single level house on Water Front! Newly painted exterior and interior. Vaulted ceilings, formal living room. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will be provided. Family room that opens to a patio, a few steps and you are on your own boat dock with a small paddle boat for your enjoyment on the water. Mature grape fruit tree and orange tree in the back. Shopping and great schools all near by.
NO smoking! No cat, One small dog is OK. No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable income above $4800/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1550 security deposit, $250 cleaning deposit and $250 pet fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 East Cindy Street have any available units?
1348 East Cindy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1348 East Cindy Street have?
Some of 1348 East Cindy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 East Cindy Street currently offering any rent specials?
1348 East Cindy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 East Cindy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1348 East Cindy Street is pet friendly.
Does 1348 East Cindy Street offer parking?
No, 1348 East Cindy Street does not offer parking.
Does 1348 East Cindy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1348 East Cindy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 East Cindy Street have a pool?
No, 1348 East Cindy Street does not have a pool.
Does 1348 East Cindy Street have accessible units?
No, 1348 East Cindy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 East Cindy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1348 East Cindy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way
Chandler, AZ 85248
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College