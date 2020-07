Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

OWNER OCCUPIED **This home is STUNNING! Single level home with custom paint, granite countertops, beautiful windows, turf in the backyard. Gated pool with waterfall feature. The home has an open office or den area at the entry, separate dining room, open living room, split floor plan. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are HUGE! The list goes on and on. The home is directly across the street from the park and greenbelt. Walking distance from the elementary school, restaurants and stores.