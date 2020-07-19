All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

1234 E Chicago Cir

1234 East Chicago Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1234 East Chicago Circle, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Springs

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
This lovely single story 3 bed 2 bath home in The Springs is a must see. It has an open kitchen to the family room which has a fireplace. A built in BBQ in the backyard with a view of the lake.

$50 application fee per adult.
1.5% city rental tax. 2.4% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee
Pet fees and restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 E Chicago Cir have any available units?
1234 E Chicago Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 E Chicago Cir have?
Some of 1234 E Chicago Cir's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 E Chicago Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1234 E Chicago Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 E Chicago Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 E Chicago Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1234 E Chicago Cir offer parking?
No, 1234 E Chicago Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1234 E Chicago Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 E Chicago Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 E Chicago Cir have a pool?
No, 1234 E Chicago Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1234 E Chicago Cir have accessible units?
No, 1234 E Chicago Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 E Chicago Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1234 E Chicago Cir has units with dishwashers.
