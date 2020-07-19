Rent Calculator
1234 E Chicago Cir
1234 E Chicago Cir
1234 East Chicago Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
1234 East Chicago Circle, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Springs
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely single story 3 bed 2 bath home in The Springs is a must see. It has an open kitchen to the family room which has a fireplace. A built in BBQ in the backyard with a view of the lake.
To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest
$50 application fee per adult.
1.5% city rental tax. 2.4% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee
Pet fees and restrictions apply.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1234 E Chicago Cir have any available units?
1234 E Chicago Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1234 E Chicago Cir have?
Some of 1234 E Chicago Cir's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1234 E Chicago Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1234 E Chicago Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 E Chicago Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 E Chicago Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1234 E Chicago Cir offer parking?
No, 1234 E Chicago Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1234 E Chicago Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 E Chicago Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 E Chicago Cir have a pool?
No, 1234 E Chicago Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1234 E Chicago Cir have accessible units?
No, 1234 E Chicago Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 E Chicago Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1234 E Chicago Cir has units with dishwashers.
