Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in a gorgeous gated community with lush green landscaping in front yard maintained by the HOA. Home is clean and in great shape with nice carpeting in each bedroom. Backyard is one of the largest in the community. Great location near shopping and the 202 San Tan Freeway. Fridge,full size washer & dryer are included. Sorry, assistive living pets only.