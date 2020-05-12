All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 116 E LYNX Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
116 E LYNX Place
Last updated April 11 2020 at 11:44 PM

116 E LYNX Place

116 E Lynx Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

116 E Lynx Pl, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This immaculate home comes fully furnished with upgraded designer furniture and model perfect. Large bedroom with attached bathroom and garage downstairs. A large Master bedroom upstairs with 3 others. Open loft upstairs that overlooks the foyer grand entrance and open game room with a pool table. The backyard is resort style with built in lawn chairs, large pool & Spa , fire pit, and top of the line built in barbecue. Lots of artificial grass on the side. This home is in a cul-de-sac with only one other home, very private. Location is right next to shopping, dining, and some highly respected schools. This home is full of upgrades and all appliances included. If you prefer to be unfurnished, please ask. No pets. Don't miss this opportunity to rent this beautiful home today. Pool service is included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 E LYNX Place have any available units?
116 E LYNX Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 E LYNX Place have?
Some of 116 E LYNX Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 E LYNX Place currently offering any rent specials?
116 E LYNX Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 E LYNX Place pet-friendly?
No, 116 E LYNX Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 116 E LYNX Place offer parking?
Yes, 116 E LYNX Place offers parking.
Does 116 E LYNX Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 E LYNX Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 E LYNX Place have a pool?
Yes, 116 E LYNX Place has a pool.
Does 116 E LYNX Place have accessible units?
No, 116 E LYNX Place does not have accessible units.
Does 116 E LYNX Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 E LYNX Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College