116 E LYNX Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub

This immaculate home comes fully furnished with upgraded designer furniture and model perfect. Large bedroom with attached bathroom and garage downstairs. A large Master bedroom upstairs with 3 others. Open loft upstairs that overlooks the foyer grand entrance and open game room with a pool table. The backyard is resort style with built in lawn chairs, large pool & Spa , fire pit, and top of the line built in barbecue. Lots of artificial grass on the side. This home is in a cul-de-sac with only one other home, very private. Location is right next to shopping, dining, and some highly respected schools. This home is full of upgrades and all appliances included. If you prefer to be unfurnished, please ask. No pets. Don't miss this opportunity to rent this beautiful home today. Pool service is included