1135 W Mulberry Dr
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

1135 W Mulberry Dr

1135 West Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1135 West Mulberry Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Carrizal

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
4 Bed, 3350 SFT, pool and 3 car garage house in Core Chandler area Alma School and 202 - Location, Location and Location. This 4 Bed 2.5 bath is located on Alma School Rd, very close to 202 for commute to anywhere in the valley. Rare to find 4 bed, 3350 SFT with Pool and 3 car garage. As you enter the open Foyer area welcomes you and gives you pride of entry. Separate family and formal dining with large Family room and den. Den is full of cabinets and setup for home office. Fully equipped kitchen with custom fridge and black appliances. Upstairs has a good size loft and a huge game room. Wood railing in the upstairs makes the house look very open.All neutral paint with accent walls. 3 car garage. Open backyard with designer pool and gazebo. Grass area for children playing. Several things to mention with limited space.

Excellent Property, Easy to show, Available for occupancy. Call/ Text Jennifer Asis for an appointment today at 480-213-7361. Non Refundable Application Fee is $50.00 per adult. Owner disclosures not available.
Apply through our website http://lotusrealestateus.com. Go to the properties tab, find the property you wish to apply for, and click Apply Now. $200.00 Admin fee to Lotus Real Estate upon approval.
Addition $180.00 a month for Pool and Landscape

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2442959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 W Mulberry Dr have any available units?
1135 W Mulberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 W Mulberry Dr have?
Some of 1135 W Mulberry Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 W Mulberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1135 W Mulberry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 W Mulberry Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 W Mulberry Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1135 W Mulberry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1135 W Mulberry Dr offers parking.
Does 1135 W Mulberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 W Mulberry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 W Mulberry Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1135 W Mulberry Dr has a pool.
Does 1135 W Mulberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 1135 W Mulberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 W Mulberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 W Mulberry Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
