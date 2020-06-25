1135 W Mulberry Dr

Amenities

4 Bed, 3350 SFT, pool and 3 car garage house in Core Chandler area Alma School and 202 - Location, Location and Location. This 4 Bed 2.5 bath is located on Alma School Rd, very close to 202 for commute to anywhere in the valley. Rare to find 4 bed, 3350 SFT with Pool and 3 car garage. As you enter the open Foyer area welcomes you and gives you pride of entry. Separate family and formal dining with large Family room and den. Den is full of cabinets and setup for home office. Fully equipped kitchen with custom fridge and black appliances. Upstairs has a good size loft and a huge game room. Wood railing in the upstairs makes the house look very open.All neutral paint with accent walls. 3 car garage. Open backyard with designer pool and gazebo. Grass area for children playing. Several things to mention with limited space.



Excellent Property, Easy to show, Available for occupancy. Call/ Text Jennifer Asis for an appointment today at 480-213-7361. Non Refundable Application Fee is $50.00 per adult. Owner disclosures not available.

Apply through our website http://lotusrealestateus.com. Go to the properties tab, find the property you wish to apply for, and click Apply Now. $200.00 Admin fee to Lotus Real Estate upon approval.

Addition $180.00 a month for Pool and Landscape



No Cats Allowed



