Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6945 S Morning Dew Ln

6945 South Morning Dew Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6945 South Morning Dew Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sunset Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2075 Sq Ft - All On One Level - Huge Open Floor Plan - Granite Counter Tops - Great Area - Pet Friendly (on approval) No Vicious/Aggressive Breed Dogs - No Cats - No Inside Smoking
1 Year (option for annual renewals)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6945 S Morning Dew Ln have any available units?
6945 S Morning Dew Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 6945 S Morning Dew Ln have?
Some of 6945 S Morning Dew Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6945 S Morning Dew Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6945 S Morning Dew Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6945 S Morning Dew Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6945 S Morning Dew Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6945 S Morning Dew Ln offer parking?
No, 6945 S Morning Dew Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6945 S Morning Dew Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6945 S Morning Dew Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6945 S Morning Dew Ln have a pool?
No, 6945 S Morning Dew Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6945 S Morning Dew Ln have accessible units?
No, 6945 S Morning Dew Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6945 S Morning Dew Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6945 S Morning Dew Ln has units with dishwashers.
