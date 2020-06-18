All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

3227 N 302nd Court

3227 North 302nd Court · (844) 874-2669
Location

3227 North 302nd Court, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3227 N 302nd Court Buckeye AZ · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1673 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,673 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5849832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3227 N 302nd Court have any available units?
3227 N 302nd Court has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 3227 N 302nd Court have?
Some of 3227 N 302nd Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3227 N 302nd Court currently offering any rent specials?
3227 N 302nd Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3227 N 302nd Court pet-friendly?
No, 3227 N 302nd Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 3227 N 302nd Court offer parking?
Yes, 3227 N 302nd Court does offer parking.
Does 3227 N 302nd Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3227 N 302nd Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3227 N 302nd Court have a pool?
Yes, 3227 N 302nd Court has a pool.
Does 3227 N 302nd Court have accessible units?
No, 3227 N 302nd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3227 N 302nd Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3227 N 302nd Court has units with dishwashers.
