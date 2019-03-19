All apartments in Buckeye
25813 W ELIZABETH Avenue

25813 West Elizabeth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

25813 West Elizabeth Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Westpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
NICE HOME WITH LARGE OPEN FLOORPLAN. HOME HAS NEW PAINT, ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, AND BACK LANDSCAPING. WE WORK WITH BAD CREDIT!!! Tenant to verify all facts and figures!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25813 W ELIZABETH Avenue have any available units?
25813 W ELIZABETH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25813 W ELIZABETH Avenue have?
Some of 25813 W ELIZABETH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25813 W ELIZABETH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25813 W ELIZABETH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25813 W ELIZABETH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25813 W ELIZABETH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 25813 W ELIZABETH Avenue offer parking?
No, 25813 W ELIZABETH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 25813 W ELIZABETH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25813 W ELIZABETH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25813 W ELIZABETH Avenue have a pool?
No, 25813 W ELIZABETH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25813 W ELIZABETH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25813 W ELIZABETH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25813 W ELIZABETH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25813 W ELIZABETH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
