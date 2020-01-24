All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:06 AM

25526 W BURGESS Lane

25526 West Burgess Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25526 West Burgess Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
oven
Great 1900 floor plan! Gorgeous home backs to greenbelt and upgrades throughout. Jan free if move in this month. New microwave and dishwasher will be installed before move-in. New paint new carpet!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25526 W BURGESS Lane have any available units?
25526 W BURGESS Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25526 W BURGESS Lane have?
Some of 25526 W BURGESS Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25526 W BURGESS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25526 W BURGESS Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25526 W BURGESS Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25526 W BURGESS Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 25526 W BURGESS Lane offer parking?
No, 25526 W BURGESS Lane does not offer parking.
Does 25526 W BURGESS Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25526 W BURGESS Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25526 W BURGESS Lane have a pool?
No, 25526 W BURGESS Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25526 W BURGESS Lane have accessible units?
No, 25526 W BURGESS Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25526 W BURGESS Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25526 W BURGESS Lane has units with dishwashers.

