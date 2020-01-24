Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 25526 W BURGESS Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
25526 W BURGESS Lane
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:06 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
25526 W BURGESS Lane
25526 West Burgess Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
25526 West Burgess Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great 1900 floor plan! Gorgeous home backs to greenbelt and upgrades throughout. Jan free if move in this month. New microwave and dishwasher will be installed before move-in. New paint new carpet!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25526 W BURGESS Lane have any available units?
25526 W BURGESS Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
What amenities does 25526 W BURGESS Lane have?
Some of 25526 W BURGESS Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 25526 W BURGESS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25526 W BURGESS Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25526 W BURGESS Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25526 W BURGESS Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buckeye
.
Does 25526 W BURGESS Lane offer parking?
No, 25526 W BURGESS Lane does not offer parking.
Does 25526 W BURGESS Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25526 W BURGESS Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25526 W BURGESS Lane have a pool?
No, 25526 W BURGESS Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25526 W BURGESS Lane have accessible units?
No, 25526 W BURGESS Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25526 W BURGESS Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25526 W BURGESS Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Buckeye 2 Bedrooms
Buckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with Pool
Buckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments
Pinal County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
New River, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College