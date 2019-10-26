All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:33 AM

25219 W LA MONT Avenue

25219 W La Mont Ave · No Longer Available
Location

25219 W La Mont Ave, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom + LOFT 2.5 bathroom home is very spacious offering 2750 SQFT of living space. Master bedroom is downstairs with a large walk-in closet. Nice open living room with kitchen and dining area. Home has NEW carpet and FRESH paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25219 W LA MONT Avenue have any available units?
25219 W LA MONT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25219 W LA MONT Avenue have?
Some of 25219 W LA MONT Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25219 W LA MONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25219 W LA MONT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25219 W LA MONT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25219 W LA MONT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 25219 W LA MONT Avenue offer parking?
No, 25219 W LA MONT Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 25219 W LA MONT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25219 W LA MONT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25219 W LA MONT Avenue have a pool?
No, 25219 W LA MONT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25219 W LA MONT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25219 W LA MONT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25219 W LA MONT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25219 W LA MONT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
