This 4 bedroom + LOFT 2.5 bathroom home is very spacious offering 2750 SQFT of living space. Master bedroom is downstairs with a large walk-in closet. Nice open living room with kitchen and dining area. Home has NEW carpet and FRESH paint.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 25219 W LA MONT Avenue have any available units?
25219 W LA MONT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25219 W LA MONT Avenue have?
Some of 25219 W LA MONT Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25219 W LA MONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25219 W LA MONT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.