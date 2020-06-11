BEAUTIFUL LARGE 4 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED ON CORNER LOT PERFECT FOR THE GROWING FAMILY! HOME IS UPDATED WITH TILE IN MAIN AREAS, CUSTOM PAINT, NEW AC UNITS, UPGRADED CABINETS, AND MUCH MORE! TENANT TO VERIFY ALL FACTS AND FIGURES!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N have any available units?
25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N have?
Some of 25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.