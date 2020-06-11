All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:43 PM

25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N

25153 West Parkside Lane North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

25153 West Parkside Lane North, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL LARGE 4 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED ON CORNER LOT PERFECT FOR THE GROWING FAMILY! HOME IS UPDATED WITH TILE IN MAIN AREAS, CUSTOM PAINT, NEW AC UNITS, UPGRADED CABINETS, AND MUCH MORE! TENANT TO VERIFY ALL FACTS AND FIGURES!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N have any available units?
25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N have?
Some of 25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N offer parking?
No, 25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N does not offer parking.
Does 25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N have a pool?
No, 25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N have accessible units?
No, 25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25153 W PARKSIDE Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College