Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
24975 W Dove Mesa Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
24975 W Dove Mesa Drive
24975 W Dove Mesa Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
24975 W Dove Mesa Dr, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
Move in ready Beautiful home! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with nice size kitchen, cozy wood flooring in great room, ceiling fans,window blinds ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive have any available units?
24975 W Dove Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
What amenities does 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive have?
Some of 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24975 W Dove Mesa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buckeye
.
Does 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive offer parking?
No, 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive have a pool?
No, 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Buckeye 2 Bedrooms
Buckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with Pool
Buckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
New River, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College