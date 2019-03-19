All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24975 W Dove Mesa Drive

24975 W Dove Mesa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

24975 W Dove Mesa Dr, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
Move in ready Beautiful home! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with nice size kitchen, cozy wood flooring in great room, ceiling fans,window blinds ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive have any available units?
24975 W Dove Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive have?
Some of 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24975 W Dove Mesa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive offer parking?
No, 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive have a pool?
No, 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24975 W Dove Mesa Drive has units with dishwashers.
