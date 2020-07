Amenities

This lovely 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home features downstairs Living and Family rooms, an open stainless Kitchen with generous granite countertops w/island, SS Fridge and a flat cooktop, walk-in Pantry. Large unfinished backyard. Schools, banks, restaurants, shopping is nearby***Sundance public golf course is less than a mile away***First to view will likely be new tenants! Application available online at richardltd.managebuilding.com