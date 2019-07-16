All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

23773 W PAPAGO Street

23773 West Papago Street · No Longer Available
Location

23773 West Papago Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Watson Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Home is perfect new carpet ~paint ~ and lots of tile loaded with upgrades look like model. Smells new.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23773 W PAPAGO Street have any available units?
23773 W PAPAGO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 23773 W PAPAGO Street have?
Some of 23773 W PAPAGO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23773 W PAPAGO Street currently offering any rent specials?
23773 W PAPAGO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23773 W PAPAGO Street pet-friendly?
No, 23773 W PAPAGO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 23773 W PAPAGO Street offer parking?
Yes, 23773 W PAPAGO Street offers parking.
Does 23773 W PAPAGO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23773 W PAPAGO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23773 W PAPAGO Street have a pool?
No, 23773 W PAPAGO Street does not have a pool.
Does 23773 W PAPAGO Street have accessible units?
No, 23773 W PAPAGO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23773 W PAPAGO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23773 W PAPAGO Street has units with dishwashers.
