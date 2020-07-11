All apartments in Buckeye
235 N. 199th Ln.

235 North 199th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

235 North 199th Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Blue Horizons

Amenities

Brand new never lived in home in East Buckeye just a short drive down I-10 to Phoenix. Low maintenance landscaping, laminate flooring and an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island. Great floor-plan features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms! Master suite includes a private bathroom with a walk-in closet. All of this in the incredible Blue Horizons community featuring a wide array of amenities including neighborhood parks, ramadas, sand volleyball court, soccer filed, basketball courts, baseball field, walking paths, trails and tot lots for the little ones! The nearby mountain parks are also a great place for hiking, fishing, horseback riding & star gazing. Ready for you to call home!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 N. 199th Ln. have any available units?
235 N. 199th Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 N. 199th Ln. have?
Some of 235 N. 199th Ln.'s amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 N. 199th Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
235 N. 199th Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 N. 199th Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 235 N. 199th Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 235 N. 199th Ln. offer parking?
No, 235 N. 199th Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 235 N. 199th Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 N. 199th Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 N. 199th Ln. have a pool?
No, 235 N. 199th Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 235 N. 199th Ln. have accessible units?
No, 235 N. 199th Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 235 N. 199th Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 N. 199th Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
