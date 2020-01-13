All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 23418 W HOPI Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
23418 W HOPI Street
Last updated January 13 2020 at 7:13 AM

23418 W HOPI Street

23418 West Hopi Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23418 West Hopi Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this beautiful spacious 7 bedroom 4 bath home near shopping centers .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23418 W HOPI Street have any available units?
23418 W HOPI Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 23418 W HOPI Street have?
Some of 23418 W HOPI Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23418 W HOPI Street currently offering any rent specials?
23418 W HOPI Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23418 W HOPI Street pet-friendly?
No, 23418 W HOPI Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 23418 W HOPI Street offer parking?
Yes, 23418 W HOPI Street offers parking.
Does 23418 W HOPI Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23418 W HOPI Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23418 W HOPI Street have a pool?
No, 23418 W HOPI Street does not have a pool.
Does 23418 W HOPI Street have accessible units?
No, 23418 W HOPI Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23418 W HOPI Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23418 W HOPI Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College