Buckeye, AZ
22662 W Cocopah St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:44 AM

22662 W Cocopah St

22662 West Cocopah Street · No Longer Available
Buckeye
Location

22662 West Cocopah Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move in Ready! Brand new flooring & paint. Very nice and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Great location, won't last long. No Section 8. Pets ok with Lessor Approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22662 W Cocopah St have any available units?
22662 W Cocopah St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 22662 W Cocopah St have?
Some of 22662 W Cocopah St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22662 W Cocopah St currently offering any rent specials?
22662 W Cocopah St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22662 W Cocopah St pet-friendly?
Yes, 22662 W Cocopah St is pet friendly.
Does 22662 W Cocopah St offer parking?
Yes, 22662 W Cocopah St offers parking.
Does 22662 W Cocopah St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22662 W Cocopah St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22662 W Cocopah St have a pool?
No, 22662 W Cocopah St does not have a pool.
Does 22662 W Cocopah St have accessible units?
No, 22662 W Cocopah St does not have accessible units.
Does 22662 W Cocopah St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22662 W Cocopah St has units with dishwashers.

