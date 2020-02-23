All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated February 23 2020 at 5:55 AM

22157 W TONTO Street

22157 West Tonto Street · No Longer Available
Location

22157 West Tonto Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Windmill Village

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GREAT AREA IN BUCKEYE, 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS IN WINDMILL VILLAGE, AVAILABLE FOR QUICK MOVE IN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22157 W TONTO Street have any available units?
22157 W TONTO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 22157 W TONTO Street have?
Some of 22157 W TONTO Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22157 W TONTO Street currently offering any rent specials?
22157 W TONTO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22157 W TONTO Street pet-friendly?
No, 22157 W TONTO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 22157 W TONTO Street offer parking?
No, 22157 W TONTO Street does not offer parking.
Does 22157 W TONTO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22157 W TONTO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22157 W TONTO Street have a pool?
No, 22157 W TONTO Street does not have a pool.
Does 22157 W TONTO Street have accessible units?
No, 22157 W TONTO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22157 W TONTO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22157 W TONTO Street has units with dishwashers.

