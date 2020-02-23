Rent Calculator
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
22157 W TONTO Street
Last updated February 23 2020 at 5:55 AM
22157 W TONTO Street
22157 West Tonto Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
22157 West Tonto Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Windmill Village
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GREAT AREA IN BUCKEYE, 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS IN WINDMILL VILLAGE, AVAILABLE FOR QUICK MOVE IN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22157 W TONTO Street have any available units?
22157 W TONTO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
What amenities does 22157 W TONTO Street have?
Some of 22157 W TONTO Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 22157 W TONTO Street currently offering any rent specials?
22157 W TONTO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22157 W TONTO Street pet-friendly?
No, 22157 W TONTO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buckeye
.
Does 22157 W TONTO Street offer parking?
No, 22157 W TONTO Street does not offer parking.
Does 22157 W TONTO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22157 W TONTO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22157 W TONTO Street have a pool?
No, 22157 W TONTO Street does not have a pool.
Does 22157 W TONTO Street have accessible units?
No, 22157 W TONTO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22157 W TONTO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22157 W TONTO Street has units with dishwashers.
