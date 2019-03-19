Rent Calculator
All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 21735 W Cocopah St.
21735 W Cocopah St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
21735 W Cocopah St
·
No Longer Available
Location
21735 W Cocopah St, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 6 bedroom 3 bath home plenty of room for the whole family and ready to move into! New Interior Paint
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21735 W Cocopah St have any available units?
21735 W Cocopah St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
What amenities does 21735 W Cocopah St have?
Some of 21735 W Cocopah St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21735 W Cocopah St currently offering any rent specials?
21735 W Cocopah St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21735 W Cocopah St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21735 W Cocopah St is pet friendly.
Does 21735 W Cocopah St offer parking?
Yes, 21735 W Cocopah St offers parking.
Does 21735 W Cocopah St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21735 W Cocopah St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21735 W Cocopah St have a pool?
No, 21735 W Cocopah St does not have a pool.
Does 21735 W Cocopah St have accessible units?
No, 21735 W Cocopah St does not have accessible units.
Does 21735 W Cocopah St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21735 W Cocopah St has units with dishwashers.
