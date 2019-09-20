21144 W Berkeley Road

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW....This amazing 3 bed/2 bath home in the Sienna Hills community next to Verrado is breathtaking. Two spacious bedrooms and a full bath with the master suite located opposite in this split floorplan. The master has a large walk-in closet and the master bath is accessed through a custom barn door and has a large shower and dual sinks. The open gourmet kitchen is a chefs dream with gas stove, double ovens, granite counter tops, large island w/ seating, and walk-in pantry. This open concept connects the living room, formal dining area, and kitchen. There is an office/den which includes a large custom desk. The beautifully landscaped back yard is cozy with artificial turf and plenty of greenery. The garage features oversized cabinets and an upgraded water softener. Amenities include Heritage Swim Park. Close to the I-10 and schools. Schedule a showing by copying and pasting the following to your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/977f4f608b/21144-w-berkeley-rd-buckeye-az-85396