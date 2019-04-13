All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:48 AM

21075 W Wycliff Dr

21075 W Wycliff Ct · No Longer Available
Location

21075 W Wycliff Ct, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
spacious home in Verrado Single level home with 2350 sqft . Bonus/game room plus home office. All the appliance are included. Plus washer and dryer. Great mountain views and hiking trails. Rental sales tax $57 one time admin fee $125

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21075 W Wycliff Dr have any available units?
21075 W Wycliff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 21075 W Wycliff Dr have?
Some of 21075 W Wycliff Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21075 W Wycliff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
21075 W Wycliff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21075 W Wycliff Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 21075 W Wycliff Dr is pet friendly.
Does 21075 W Wycliff Dr offer parking?
Yes, 21075 W Wycliff Dr offers parking.
Does 21075 W Wycliff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21075 W Wycliff Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21075 W Wycliff Dr have a pool?
No, 21075 W Wycliff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 21075 W Wycliff Dr have accessible units?
No, 21075 W Wycliff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 21075 W Wycliff Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21075 W Wycliff Dr has units with dishwashers.
