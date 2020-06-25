All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 41726 N GOLF CREST Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
41726 N GOLF CREST Road
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

41726 N GOLF CREST Road

41726 North Golf Crest Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

41726 North Golf Crest Road, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL! Enjoy the peaceful surroundings of this 2 bedroom, den, 2 bath single level great room floor plan! Relaxing backyard loaded with lush vegetation is the place to unwind by the kiva fireplace. Built-in BBQ grill set in outdoor garden setting. Pack your bags and toothbrush to enjoy this vacation home. One month minimum required. $1800/month May thru Sept, $3000/month October thru December. 6-month minimum lease required for use of Club amenities. (Tenant to pay $350 transfer fee.) TV: Antennae & basic channels only, no cable. Wifi included. Available through 12/31/19 only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41726 N GOLF CREST Road have any available units?
41726 N GOLF CREST Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 41726 N GOLF CREST Road have?
Some of 41726 N GOLF CREST Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41726 N GOLF CREST Road currently offering any rent specials?
41726 N GOLF CREST Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41726 N GOLF CREST Road pet-friendly?
No, 41726 N GOLF CREST Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 41726 N GOLF CREST Road offer parking?
Yes, 41726 N GOLF CREST Road offers parking.
Does 41726 N GOLF CREST Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41726 N GOLF CREST Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41726 N GOLF CREST Road have a pool?
No, 41726 N GOLF CREST Road does not have a pool.
Does 41726 N GOLF CREST Road have accessible units?
No, 41726 N GOLF CREST Road does not have accessible units.
Does 41726 N GOLF CREST Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41726 N GOLF CREST Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 41726 N GOLF CREST Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 41726 N GOLF CREST Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 BedroomsAnthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem Apartments with BalconyAnthem Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Anthem Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College