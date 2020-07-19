Rent Calculator
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
40515 N CROSS TIMBERS Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
40515 N CROSS TIMBERS Trail
40515 North Cross Timbers Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
40515 North Cross Timbers Trail, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home located in a very desirable area of Anthem. Great curb appeal. Brand new paint, carpet and tile flooring. Walking distance to Gavilan Peak Elementary.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 40515 N CROSS TIMBERS Trail have any available units?
40515 N CROSS TIMBERS Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anthem, AZ
.
What amenities does 40515 N CROSS TIMBERS Trail have?
Some of 40515 N CROSS TIMBERS Trail's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 40515 N CROSS TIMBERS Trail currently offering any rent specials?
40515 N CROSS TIMBERS Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40515 N CROSS TIMBERS Trail pet-friendly?
No, 40515 N CROSS TIMBERS Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anthem
.
Does 40515 N CROSS TIMBERS Trail offer parking?
Yes, 40515 N CROSS TIMBERS Trail offers parking.
Does 40515 N CROSS TIMBERS Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40515 N CROSS TIMBERS Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40515 N CROSS TIMBERS Trail have a pool?
No, 40515 N CROSS TIMBERS Trail does not have a pool.
Does 40515 N CROSS TIMBERS Trail have accessible units?
No, 40515 N CROSS TIMBERS Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 40515 N CROSS TIMBERS Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40515 N CROSS TIMBERS Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 40515 N CROSS TIMBERS Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 40515 N CROSS TIMBERS Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
