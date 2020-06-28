Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 40503 N Acadia Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
40503 N Acadia Court
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:45 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
40503 N Acadia Court
40503 North Acadia Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
40503 North Acadia Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice Enchantment model on Wash lot for only $1500 p/month, available for October 1st move in. Rental comes with ceiling fans, washer, dryer, refrigerator, and nice tile in all the right places.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 40503 N Acadia Court have any available units?
40503 N Acadia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anthem, AZ
.
What amenities does 40503 N Acadia Court have?
Some of 40503 N Acadia Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 40503 N Acadia Court currently offering any rent specials?
40503 N Acadia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40503 N Acadia Court pet-friendly?
No, 40503 N Acadia Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anthem
.
Does 40503 N Acadia Court offer parking?
Yes, 40503 N Acadia Court offers parking.
Does 40503 N Acadia Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40503 N Acadia Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40503 N Acadia Court have a pool?
No, 40503 N Acadia Court does not have a pool.
Does 40503 N Acadia Court have accessible units?
No, 40503 N Acadia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 40503 N Acadia Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40503 N Acadia Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 40503 N Acadia Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 40503 N Acadia Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086
Similar Pages
Anthem 1 Bedrooms
Anthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem Apartments with Balcony
Anthem Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Anthem Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
New River, AZ
Gold Canyon, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College