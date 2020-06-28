All apartments in Anthem
Anthem, AZ
3660 W MUIRFIELD Court
Last updated December 11 2019 at 11:08 PM

3660 W MUIRFIELD Court

3660 West Muirfield Court · No Longer Available
Anthem
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3660 West Muirfield Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
4 BEDROOM, 2 STORY HOME FOR LEASE!STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BREAKFAST BAR, MASTER BEDROOMDOWN AND 3 BEDROOMS UP. UPGRADED CARPET,PLENTY OF TILE.ACCESS TO POOL, WATERSLIDES,TENNIS,GYM ETC FOR ONE TIME FEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3660 W MUIRFIELD Court have any available units?
3660 W MUIRFIELD Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 3660 W MUIRFIELD Court have?
Some of 3660 W MUIRFIELD Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3660 W MUIRFIELD Court currently offering any rent specials?
3660 W MUIRFIELD Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3660 W MUIRFIELD Court pet-friendly?
No, 3660 W MUIRFIELD Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 3660 W MUIRFIELD Court offer parking?
No, 3660 W MUIRFIELD Court does not offer parking.
Does 3660 W MUIRFIELD Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3660 W MUIRFIELD Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3660 W MUIRFIELD Court have a pool?
Yes, 3660 W MUIRFIELD Court has a pool.
Does 3660 W MUIRFIELD Court have accessible units?
No, 3660 W MUIRFIELD Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3660 W MUIRFIELD Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3660 W MUIRFIELD Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3660 W MUIRFIELD Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3660 W MUIRFIELD Court does not have units with air conditioning.
