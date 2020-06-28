3660 W MUIRFIELD Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

4 BEDROOM, 2 STORY HOME FOR LEASE!STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BREAKFAST BAR, MASTER BEDROOMDOWN AND 3 BEDROOMS UP. UPGRADED CARPET,PLENTY OF TILE.ACCESS TO POOL, WATERSLIDES,TENNIS,GYM ETC FOR ONE TIME FEE.