Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

This home sits on a culdesac lot and is move in ready. Lots of upgrades including tile counter tops, custom paint, ceiling fans, wood shutters and blinds thru-out. Gas fireplace in the family room. Formal living and dining area. Separate Den/Office area. Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets, garden tub & shower. Large backyard with fire pit. New carpet and fresh interior paint in some rooms.