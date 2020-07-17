All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated June 22 2020 at 9:41 PM

6109 Grove Avenue

6109 Grove Avenue · (205) 224-0005
Location

6109 Grove Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35228
Roosevelt

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Living Room, Kitchen, Laundry Room, Electric Wall Heat, Electric Water Heater, Electric Stove connections, No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 Grove Avenue have any available units?
6109 Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, AL.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 6109 Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6109 Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6109 Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 6109 Grove Avenue offer parking?
No, 6109 Grove Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6109 Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 6109 Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6109 Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6109 Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6109 Grove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6109 Grove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6109 Grove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
