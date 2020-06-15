All apartments in Birmingham
1348 Orlando Cir NE
1348 Orlando Cir NE

1348 Orlando Circle Northeast ·
Location

1348 Orlando Circle Northeast, Birmingham, AL 35215
Spring Lake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
parking
Welcome Home To 1348 Orlandro Circle NE!
This 3BR/2BA home features hardwood & tile flooring throughout, living/dining room combo, den area with French doors leading to carport, pre-wired alarm system unit, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space, electric stove/ refrigerator, dishwasher, separate washer &dryer area, carport/driveway parking, and covered patio overlooking the backyard. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States
Phone: +1 205-682-9106

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 Orlando Cir NE have any available units?
1348 Orlando Cir NE has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 1348 Orlando Cir NE have?
Some of 1348 Orlando Cir NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 Orlando Cir NE currently offering any rent specials?
1348 Orlando Cir NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 Orlando Cir NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1348 Orlando Cir NE is pet friendly.
Does 1348 Orlando Cir NE offer parking?
Yes, 1348 Orlando Cir NE does offer parking.
Does 1348 Orlando Cir NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1348 Orlando Cir NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 Orlando Cir NE have a pool?
No, 1348 Orlando Cir NE does not have a pool.
Does 1348 Orlando Cir NE have accessible units?
No, 1348 Orlando Cir NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 Orlando Cir NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1348 Orlando Cir NE has units with dishwashers.
