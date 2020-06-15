1348 Orlando Cir NE

Amenities

Welcome Home To 1348 Orlandro Circle NE!

This 3BR/2BA home features hardwood & tile flooring throughout, living/dining room combo, den area with French doors leading to carport, pre-wired alarm system unit, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space, electric stove/ refrigerator, dishwasher, separate washer &dryer area, carport/driveway parking, and covered patio overlooking the backyard. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



