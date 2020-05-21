All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:38 PM

1325 Hartford Drive

1325 Hartford Drive · (205) 433-0170
Location

1325 Hartford Drive, Birmingham, AL 35215
Spring Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

**This home qualifies for Section 8**

This 3BR, 1.5BA home features a nice sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space, there is also a formal dining room, and spacious living room . Come see, and enjoy!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Hartford Drive have any available units?
1325 Hartford Drive has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 1325 Hartford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Hartford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Hartford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 Hartford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1325 Hartford Drive offer parking?
No, 1325 Hartford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1325 Hartford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Hartford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Hartford Drive have a pool?
No, 1325 Hartford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Hartford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1325 Hartford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Hartford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 Hartford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 Hartford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 Hartford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
