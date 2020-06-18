All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like 1136 Cheyenne Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
1136 Cheyenne Boulevard
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:35 PM

1136 Cheyenne Boulevard

1136 Cheyenne Boulevard · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1136 Cheyenne Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35215
Spring Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$910

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!
Hello!!! Welcome to this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. The rooms in this home are massive, the eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances with lots are storage, and the backyard was made for entertaining.
Don't miss out on this unique home!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 Cheyenne Boulevard have any available units?
1136 Cheyenne Boulevard has a unit available for $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 1136 Cheyenne Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1136 Cheyenne Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 Cheyenne Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1136 Cheyenne Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1136 Cheyenne Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1136 Cheyenne Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1136 Cheyenne Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 Cheyenne Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 Cheyenne Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1136 Cheyenne Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1136 Cheyenne Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1136 Cheyenne Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 Cheyenne Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1136 Cheyenne Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1136 Cheyenne Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1136 Cheyenne Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1136 Cheyenne Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr
Birmingham, AL 35216
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd
Birmingham, AL 35242
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl
Birmingham, AL 35243
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve
Birmingham, AL 35242
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd
Birmingham, AL 35211
Parkview
3833 6th Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35222
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd
Birmingham, AL 35243
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl
Birmingham, AL 35243

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham Dog Friendly ApartmentsBirmingham Pet Friendly Places
Birmingham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glen IrisFive Points SouthForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkCrestwood South
CrestlineLiberty Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity