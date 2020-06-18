1136 Cheyenne Boulevard

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!

Hello!!! Welcome to this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. The rooms in this home are massive, the eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances with lots are storage, and the backyard was made for entertaining.

Don't miss out on this unique home!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.