918 North Junett Street

918 North Junett - A cozy 4 bedroom, 1.75 bath, 1,812 sq. ft. home close to shopping, dining, and downtown. Home features A/C, sauna, hardwood floors in living and dining areas, living room with built-ins and gas fireplace, office, and kitchen with all major appliances, new counter-tops, and dining nook. Finished attic space that can be used as an extra room or for storage. Nice size deck perfect for entertaining and partially fenced yard. 2-car attached tandem garage with basement that has extra space for storage. Pets subject to owner approval. Contact Gaige Nelson-Rosa for showings

(253) 370-0258



*Property is partially furnished*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5056416)