918 North Junett Street
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

918 North Junett Street

918 North Junett Street · No Longer Available
Location

918 North Junett Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
sauna
918 North Junett - A cozy 4 bedroom, 1.75 bath, 1,812 sq. ft. home close to shopping, dining, and downtown. Home features A/C, sauna, hardwood floors in living and dining areas, living room with built-ins and gas fireplace, office, and kitchen with all major appliances, new counter-tops, and dining nook. Finished attic space that can be used as an extra room or for storage. Nice size deck perfect for entertaining and partially fenced yard. 2-car attached tandem garage with basement that has extra space for storage. Pets subject to owner approval. Contact Gaige Nelson-Rosa for showings
(253) 370-0258

*Property is partially furnished*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5056416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

