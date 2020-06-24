All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

910 N 13th Street

910 North 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

910 North 13th Street, Tacoma, WA 98403
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming North Tacoma Craftsman Style Home -
This home is approx. 2100 sq. ft. and full of old world charm. The main floor of this home has beautiful hardwood floors and features an open living room and dining room area with custom built-ins and a powder room. The galley style kitchen offers a refrigerator, oven and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. The master bedroom offers peek-a-boo views of the Puget Sound and two walk in closets. The home has a large basement with exterior access, great for storage. Washer and dryer are included. Outside is a large deck perfect for entertaining. Located in the North End of Tacoma the home is close to Old Town and Stadium District. There is street parking available. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.

Apply at : www.mcnallymanagement.com

910 N. 13th St
Tacoma, WA 98403

Rent: $2,150.00/ month
Deposit: $2,050.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available June 1
Currently Occupied
Please call for Information
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE4722542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

