910 N 13th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming North Tacoma Craftsman Style Home -

This home is approx. 2100 sq. ft. and full of old world charm. The main floor of this home has beautiful hardwood floors and features an open living room and dining room area with custom built-ins and a powder room. The galley style kitchen offers a refrigerator, oven and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. The master bedroom offers peek-a-boo views of the Puget Sound and two walk in closets. The home has a large basement with exterior access, great for storage. Washer and dryer are included. Outside is a large deck perfect for entertaining. Located in the North End of Tacoma the home is close to Old Town and Stadium District. There is street parking available. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.



Apply at : www.mcnallymanagement.com



910 N. 13th St

Tacoma, WA 98403



Rent: $2,150.00/ month

Deposit: $2,050.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available June 1

Currently Occupied

Please call for Information

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



(RLNE4722542)