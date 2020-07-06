8613 South D Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Newly updated 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath rambler!! All new paint and laminate flooring!! New dishwasher and stove!! Kitchen with eating space Nice large living room!!! 1 Car Garage! Study/Den/Storage. All 3 bedrooms have new laminate flooring!!! Kitchen and bathroom have new granite countertops. Spacious fenced backyard with large covered patio!!! Great location near the highway and shopping!!



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Electric: TCL

Water: TCL

Sewer:TCL $52 in addition to rent

Gas:PSE

Refuse: TCL

Heat:GFA



Pets: Negotiable

Subject to: NO CATS

$250.00 Non Refundable Pet Fee

$250.00 Non Refundable Pest Treatment Fee



$150 Non- Refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $3347



