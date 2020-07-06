8613 South D Street

Amenities
Spacious Newly updated 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath rambler!! All new paint and laminate flooring!! New dishwasher and stove!! Kitchen with eating space Nice large living room!!! 1 Car Garage! Study/Den/Storage. All 3 bedrooms have new laminate flooring!!! Kitchen and bathroom have new granite countertops. Spacious fenced backyard with large covered patio!!! Great location near the highway and shopping!!
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Electric: TCL
Water: TCL
Sewer:TCL $52 in addition to rent
Gas:PSE
Refuse: TCL
Heat:GFA
Pets: Negotiable
Subject to: NO CATS
$250.00 Non Refundable Pet Fee
$250.00 Non Refundable Pest Treatment Fee
$150 Non- Refundable Admin Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $3347
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 1/1/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
