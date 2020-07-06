All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated December 13 2019 at 12:27 AM

8613 South D Street

8613 South D Street · No Longer Available
Location

8613 South D Street, Tacoma, WA 98444
South End

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at WWW.doublez.net.

Spacious Newly updated 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath rambler!! All new paint and laminate flooring!! New dishwasher and stove!! Kitchen with eating space Nice large living room!!! 1 Car Garage! Study/Den/Storage. All 3 bedrooms have new laminate flooring!!! Kitchen and bathroom have new granite countertops. Spacious fenced backyard with large covered patio!!! Great location near the highway and shopping!!

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Electric: TCL
Water: TCL
Sewer:TCL $52 in addition to rent
Gas:PSE
Refuse: TCL
Heat:GFA

Pets: Negotiable
Subject to: NO CATS
$250.00 Non Refundable Pet Fee
$250.00 Non Refundable Pest Treatment Fee

$150 Non- Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $3347

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 1/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8613 South D Street have any available units?
8613 South D Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 8613 South D Street have?
Some of 8613 South D Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8613 South D Street currently offering any rent specials?
8613 South D Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8613 South D Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8613 South D Street is pet friendly.
Does 8613 South D Street offer parking?
Yes, 8613 South D Street offers parking.
Does 8613 South D Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8613 South D Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8613 South D Street have a pool?
No, 8613 South D Street does not have a pool.
Does 8613 South D Street have accessible units?
No, 8613 South D Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8613 South D Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8613 South D Street has units with dishwashers.

