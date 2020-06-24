All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 847 E 52nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
847 E 52nd St
Last updated March 29 2019 at 11:34 AM

847 E 52nd St

847 East 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

847 East 52nd Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Unique home with many custom touches, recently updated. WIFI and security system included in rent. Jacuzzi tub in master bedroom! Two of the upstairs bedrooms have private balconies. MUST SEE. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $2200.00 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle. Small pets only pictures and pet deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 E 52nd St have any available units?
847 E 52nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 847 E 52nd St have?
Some of 847 E 52nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 E 52nd St currently offering any rent specials?
847 E 52nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 E 52nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 847 E 52nd St is pet friendly.
Does 847 E 52nd St offer parking?
No, 847 E 52nd St does not offer parking.
Does 847 E 52nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 847 E 52nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 E 52nd St have a pool?
No, 847 E 52nd St does not have a pool.
Does 847 E 52nd St have accessible units?
No, 847 E 52nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 847 E 52nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 847 E 52nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus