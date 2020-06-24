847 E 52nd St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace internet access

Unique home with many custom touches, recently updated. WIFI and security system included in rent. Jacuzzi tub in master bedroom! Two of the upstairs bedrooms have private balconies. MUST SEE. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $2200.00 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle. Small pets only pictures and pet deposit required.