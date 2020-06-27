812 S. 39th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Recently Remodeled 2 Bedroom House in S Tacoma! - Super cute, updated 2 bedroom house!



This single family home features newer flooring, newer kitchen and bathroom and great space!



With a great room floor plan, the living room and kitchen flow easily and provide an open and airy feeling.



Enjoy additional storage space in the basement and detached garage.



RENT: $1495.00



DEPOSIT: $1200.00



SCREENING: $50.00 Per Application



ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.



PET POLICY: Adult Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with Pet Fee.



CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months



CONTACT PERSON: Valarie Bethel; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com



(RLNE2852815)