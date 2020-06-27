All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 812 S. 39th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
812 S. 39th St
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

812 S. 39th St

812 South 39th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

812 South 39th Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently Remodeled 2 Bedroom House in S Tacoma! - Super cute, updated 2 bedroom house!

This single family home features newer flooring, newer kitchen and bathroom and great space!

With a great room floor plan, the living room and kitchen flow easily and provide an open and airy feeling.

Enjoy additional storage space in the basement and detached garage.

RENT: $1495.00

DEPOSIT: $1200.00

SCREENING: $50.00 Per Application

ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.

PET POLICY: Adult Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with Pet Fee.

CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months

CONTACT PERSON: Valarie Bethel; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com

(RLNE2852815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 S. 39th St have any available units?
812 S. 39th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 S. 39th St have?
Some of 812 S. 39th St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 S. 39th St currently offering any rent specials?
812 S. 39th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 S. 39th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 S. 39th St is pet friendly.
Does 812 S. 39th St offer parking?
Yes, 812 S. 39th St offers parking.
Does 812 S. 39th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 S. 39th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 S. 39th St have a pool?
No, 812 S. 39th St does not have a pool.
Does 812 S. 39th St have accessible units?
No, 812 S. 39th St does not have accessible units.
Does 812 S. 39th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 S. 39th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus