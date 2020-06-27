812 S. 39th St

Amenities
Recently Remodeled 2 Bedroom House in S Tacoma! - Super cute, updated 2 bedroom house!
This single family home features newer flooring, newer kitchen and bathroom and great space!
With a great room floor plan, the living room and kitchen flow easily and provide an open and airy feeling.
Enjoy additional storage space in the basement and detached garage.
RENT: $1495.00
DEPOSIT: $1200.00
SCREENING: $50.00 Per Application
ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.
PET POLICY: Adult Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with Pet Fee.
CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months
CONTACT PERSON: Valarie Bethel; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com
(RLNE2852815)