Charming, Craftsman/Bungalow in the heart of one of Tacoma's most thriving, coveted locations!



Property Features:



- Two bedrooms on the main floor, with a fully finished bonus room on the top floor

- Beautiful craftsmen finishing and built-ins throughout!

- Newly renovated kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas range/oven, and refrigerator

- Washer and dryer hookups.



Just blocks away from the 6th Ave district; restaurants, night-clubs, coffee houses, shops and much more! Don't miss this one - it won't last long!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Application fee: $49 pp.



Property Address: 701 S Anderson St, Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington 98405.



You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/701-S-Anderson-St-Tacoma-WA-98405



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.

- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent.

- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.

- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.

- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent under certain conditions.

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.

- We do not accept portable screening reports



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



