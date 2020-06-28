All apartments in Tacoma
701 S Anderson St
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

701 S Anderson St

701 South Anderson Street · No Longer Available
Location

701 South Anderson Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Charming, Craftsman/Bungalow in the heart of one of Tacoma's most thriving, coveted locations!

Property Features:

- Two bedrooms on the main floor, with a fully finished bonus room on the top floor
- Beautiful craftsmen finishing and built-ins throughout!
- Newly renovated kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas range/oven, and refrigerator
- Washer and dryer hookups.

Just blocks away from the 6th Ave district; restaurants, night-clubs, coffee houses, shops and much more! Don't miss this one - it won't last long!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
Application fee: $49 pp.

Property Address: 701 S Anderson St, Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington 98405.

You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/701-S-Anderson-St-Tacoma-WA-98405

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent.
- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent under certain conditions.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5084447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

