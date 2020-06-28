Amenities
Charming, Craftsman/Bungalow in the heart of one of Tacoma's most thriving, coveted locations!
Property Features:
- Two bedrooms on the main floor, with a fully finished bonus room on the top floor
- Beautiful craftsmen finishing and built-ins throughout!
- Newly renovated kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas range/oven, and refrigerator
- Washer and dryer hookups.
Just blocks away from the 6th Ave district; restaurants, night-clubs, coffee houses, shops and much more! Don't miss this one - it won't last long!
Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
Application fee: $49 pp.
Property Address: 701 S Anderson St, Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington 98405.
You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/701-S-Anderson-St-Tacoma-WA-98405
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent.
- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent under certain conditions.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5084447)