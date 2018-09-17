All apartments in Tacoma
6913 South Yakima Avenue

6913 Yakima Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6913 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled home consists of 2bd 1ba w/ basement, detached garage, & fenced backyard. Lots of time and attention to detail has brought this home back to life and it has been well cared for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6913 South Yakima Avenue have any available units?
6913 South Yakima Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 6913 South Yakima Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6913 South Yakima Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6913 South Yakima Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6913 South Yakima Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 6913 South Yakima Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6913 South Yakima Avenue offers parking.
Does 6913 South Yakima Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6913 South Yakima Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6913 South Yakima Avenue have a pool?
No, 6913 South Yakima Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6913 South Yakima Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6913 South Yakima Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6913 South Yakima Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6913 South Yakima Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6913 South Yakima Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6913 South Yakima Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
