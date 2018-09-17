6638 S. Warner

Amenities
New Construction 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath - This BRAND NEW HOME is conveniently located in South Tacoma - great access to all points North, South, East and West!
Be the first to enjoy this sparkling new property with spacious rooms, 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Low maintenance yard.
Most adult pets allowed with a pet fee, monthly pet rent and proof of insurance. Max 2.
For storage, the home has a shed.
RENT: $2195.00
DEPOSIT: $1800.00
SCREENING: $50.00 Per Applicant
ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.
PET POLICY: 2 Pet maximum. Adult pets considered on a case by case basis with fees and proof of insurance.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility
CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months
CONTACT PERSON: Valarie Bethel; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5621063)