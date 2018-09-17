6638 S. Warner

Amenities

New Construction 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath - This BRAND NEW HOME is conveniently located in South Tacoma - great access to all points North, South, East and West!



Be the first to enjoy this sparkling new property with spacious rooms, 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths.



Low maintenance yard.



Most adult pets allowed with a pet fee, monthly pet rent and proof of insurance. Max 2.



For storage, the home has a shed.



RENT: $2195.00



DEPOSIT: $1800.00



SCREENING: $50.00 Per Applicant



ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.



PET POLICY: 2 Pet maximum. Adult pets considered on a case by case basis with fees and proof of insurance.



LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility



CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months



CONTACT PERSON: Valarie Bethel; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5621063)