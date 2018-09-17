All apartments in Tacoma
6638 S. Warner

6638 S Warner St · No Longer Available
Location

6638 S Warner St, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
new construction
New Construction 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath - This BRAND NEW HOME is conveniently located in South Tacoma - great access to all points North, South, East and West!

Be the first to enjoy this sparkling new property with spacious rooms, 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

Low maintenance yard.

Most adult pets allowed with a pet fee, monthly pet rent and proof of insurance. Max 2.

For storage, the home has a shed.

RENT: $2195.00

DEPOSIT: $1800.00

SCREENING: $50.00 Per Applicant

ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.

PET POLICY: 2 Pet maximum. Adult pets considered on a case by case basis with fees and proof of insurance.

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility

CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months

CONTACT PERSON: Valarie Bethel; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5621063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6638 S. Warner have any available units?
6638 S. Warner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 6638 S. Warner currently offering any rent specials?
6638 S. Warner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6638 S. Warner pet-friendly?
Yes, 6638 S. Warner is pet friendly.
Does 6638 S. Warner offer parking?
No, 6638 S. Warner does not offer parking.
Does 6638 S. Warner have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6638 S. Warner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6638 S. Warner have a pool?
No, 6638 S. Warner does not have a pool.
Does 6638 S. Warner have accessible units?
No, 6638 S. Warner does not have accessible units.
Does 6638 S. Warner have units with dishwashers?
No, 6638 S. Warner does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6638 S. Warner have units with air conditioning?
No, 6638 S. Warner does not have units with air conditioning.

