6623 S Mason St
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

6623 S Mason St

6623 South Mason Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6623 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Retro 70's At Its Finest - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
* Rent: $2,100.00
* Available: Now
* Application Fee: $42.00
* Security Deposit: $2,100.00
* Admin Fee: $250
* Renters Insurance Required

Description:
Retro 70's at its finest. You will love this home's Floor plan and all the amenities. Start with the front room and all its space to the extra closet space and kitchen with all its cabinets and breakfast nook. Downstairs you will find the finished basement with another 3/4 bath, laundry room, workshop and the coolest bar room ever finished in the 70s and untouched and perfectly maintained even to this day. Full bar with fridge, oven/range, sink and storage for all the glasses. Off the back door is the extra-large sunroom with carpeted floor and gas fireplace for the cold winter days. Fully fenced back yard for Fido to run free. Additionally, there is the detached shop with alley access and a potting room to start and keep your plants thriving. 2-car garage with additional RV parking. Fireplaces in the house are for aesthetics only.

Our pet policy allows for 1, cat or dog, 20 Lbs max.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee is in place we will remove the listing for you.

You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE5743196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6623 S Mason St have any available units?
6623 S Mason St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6623 S Mason St have?
Some of 6623 S Mason St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6623 S Mason St currently offering any rent specials?
6623 S Mason St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6623 S Mason St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6623 S Mason St is pet friendly.
Does 6623 S Mason St offer parking?
Yes, 6623 S Mason St offers parking.
Does 6623 S Mason St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6623 S Mason St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6623 S Mason St have a pool?
No, 6623 S Mason St does not have a pool.
Does 6623 S Mason St have accessible units?
No, 6623 S Mason St does not have accessible units.
Does 6623 S Mason St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6623 S Mason St has units with dishwashers.

