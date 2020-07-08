6623 S Mason St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Rental Terms:

* Rent: $2,100.00

* Available: Now

* Application Fee: $42.00

* Security Deposit: $2,100.00

* Admin Fee: $250

* Renters Insurance Required



Description:

Retro 70's at its finest. You will love this home's Floor plan and all the amenities. Start with the front room and all its space to the extra closet space and kitchen with all its cabinets and breakfast nook. Downstairs you will find the finished basement with another 3/4 bath, laundry room, workshop and the coolest bar room ever finished in the 70s and untouched and perfectly maintained even to this day. Full bar with fridge, oven/range, sink and storage for all the glasses. Off the back door is the extra-large sunroom with carpeted floor and gas fireplace for the cold winter days. Fully fenced back yard for Fido to run free. Additionally, there is the detached shop with alley access and a potting room to start and keep your plants thriving. 2-car garage with additional RV parking. Fireplaces in the house are for aesthetics only.



Our pet policy allows for 1, cat or dog, 20 Lbs max.



