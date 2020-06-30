619 North Rochester Street

Amenities

Welcome to 6ixth. Conveniently located on Sixth Avenue, this brand new construction 12 unit townhouse community is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood and offers apartment living and amenities with the space and square feet of a home. With immediate access to: HWY 16, local parks (War Memorial Park is only a block away and boasts a 5 mile long paved trail), Geiger Montessori, bus lines, restaurants and shops, Health and Fitness Centers, Tacoma Community College and dog parks - this community has everything you could possible need and more.



Each 3-story townhome unit has 1,389sf of spacious living, 2+ bedrooms on top floor with walk-in closets (one master suite and one junior master suite), an office/den on lower entry level (possible 3rd bedroom), 2.5 baths, an open living/dining floor plan, vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, in unit washer/dryer and a secure single car attached garage.



The second phase of 6ixth, breaking ground next year, will feature: 36 more townhomes (some with a live/work element), two pocket parks (one with outdoor lighting and a bocce ball court), an open space for pets (with dog waste station) and secure package delivery lockers.



Dogs and cats allowed (one pet per unit) with $400 non refundable pet cleaning fee. Utilities billed separately. One year lease. First and last month's rent due at signing. $600 refundable security Deposit.

6ixth Ave merges Urban Apartment Dwelling with a Single Family lifestyle to bring you a modern and thoughtful townhome community. At 6ixth Ave, you are right in the heart of Tacoma's North End. With direct access to HWY 16, local restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, a top ranked public Montessori school, a dog park and health providers - everything is at your finger tips. These new construction townhomes were designed with spacious living and an open concept in mind.