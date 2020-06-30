All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 619 North Rochester Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
619 North Rochester Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:10 AM

619 North Rochester Street

619 North Rochester Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
West End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

619 North Rochester Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
coffee bar
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
www.6ixthave.com

Welcome to 6ixth. Conveniently located on Sixth Avenue, this brand new construction 12 unit townhouse community is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood and offers apartment living and amenities with the space and square feet of a home. With immediate access to: HWY 16, local parks (War Memorial Park is only a block away and boasts a 5 mile long paved trail), Geiger Montessori, bus lines, restaurants and shops, Health and Fitness Centers, Tacoma Community College and dog parks - this community has everything you could possible need and more.

Each 3-story townhome unit has 1,389sf of spacious living, 2+ bedrooms on top floor with walk-in closets (one master suite and one junior master suite), an office/den on lower entry level (possible 3rd bedroom), 2.5 baths, an open living/dining floor plan, vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, in unit washer/dryer and a secure single car attached garage.

The second phase of 6ixth, breaking ground next year, will feature: 36 more townhomes (some with a live/work element), two pocket parks (one with outdoor lighting and a bocce ball court), an open space for pets (with dog waste station) and secure package delivery lockers.

Dogs and cats allowed (one pet per unit) with $400 non refundable pet cleaning fee. Utilities billed separately. One year lease. First and last month's rent due at signing. $600 refundable security Deposit.
www.6ixthave.com

6ixth Ave merges Urban Apartment Dwelling with a Single Family lifestyle to bring you a modern and thoughtful townhome community. At 6ixth Ave, you are right in the heart of Tacoma's North End. With direct access to HWY 16, local restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, a top ranked public Montessori school, a dog park and health providers - everything is at your finger tips. These new construction townhomes were designed with spacious living and an open concept in mind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 North Rochester Street have any available units?
619 North Rochester Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 North Rochester Street have?
Some of 619 North Rochester Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 North Rochester Street currently offering any rent specials?
619 North Rochester Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 North Rochester Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 North Rochester Street is pet friendly.
Does 619 North Rochester Street offer parking?
Yes, 619 North Rochester Street offers parking.
Does 619 North Rochester Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 North Rochester Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 North Rochester Street have a pool?
No, 619 North Rochester Street does not have a pool.
Does 619 North Rochester Street have accessible units?
No, 619 North Rochester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 619 North Rochester Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 North Rochester Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus