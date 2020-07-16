Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

617 E 57th St Available 09/20/20 • Pending Application • - Gorgeous and newly renovated 3 bd, 2 ba, 2 car detached garage with approx. 1,308 SQ FT in Tacoma! This beautiful house offers an updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, gorgeous kitchen countertops, new wood visual resilient flooring, separate formal dining room, living room, 3 nice size bedrooms, 2 updated bathrooms, washer and dryer hook up’s, extra storage in garage, and a huge backyard that is partially fenced.



Rent: $1,995.00

Security Deposit: $1,950.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Two dogs are allowed with a max. weight limit of 25lbs or less. No cats are permitted. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5064989)