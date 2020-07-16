All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

617 E 57th St

617 East 57th Street · (253) 537-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

617 East 57th Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 617 E 57th St · Avail. Sep 20

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
617 E 57th St Available 09/20/20 • Pending Application • - Gorgeous and newly renovated 3 bd, 2 ba, 2 car detached garage with approx. 1,308 SQ FT in Tacoma! This beautiful house offers an updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, gorgeous kitchen countertops, new wood visual resilient flooring, separate formal dining room, living room, 3 nice size bedrooms, 2 updated bathrooms, washer and dryer hook up’s, extra storage in garage, and a huge backyard that is partially fenced.

Rent: $1,995.00
Security Deposit: $1,950.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Two dogs are allowed with a max. weight limit of 25lbs or less. No cats are permitted. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5064989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 617 E 57th St have any available units?
617 E 57th St has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 E 57th St have?
Some of 617 E 57th St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 E 57th St currently offering any rent specials?
617 E 57th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 E 57th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 E 57th St is pet friendly.
Does 617 E 57th St offer parking?
Yes, 617 E 57th St offers parking.
Does 617 E 57th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 E 57th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 E 57th St have a pool?
No, 617 E 57th St does not have a pool.
Does 617 E 57th St have accessible units?
No, 617 E 57th St does not have accessible units.
Does 617 E 57th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 E 57th St does not have units with dishwashers.

