601 N J Street - 2

Ground floor remodeled two bedroom, one bathroom unit in highly sought after North End location. Darling brick building with 4 units, which feels more like a home than an apartment. Near bus lines, Tacoma General, Hanks Bar & Grill and many more conveniences. Hardwoods, carpet and vintage restored kitchen. Great entry and front lawn area. One off-street parking spot with unit. No dishwasher. Fantastic retro vintage kitchen and bath (with modern updates). Shared laundry area - coin operated with bike storage. $600 refundable deposit, One year lease minimum and first and last month rent due at move-in. Renters Insurance required. Additional storage available at $35/mo. Water, Sewer, Garbage not included - flat monthly fee. NO DOGS. Cats ok - $25/mo pet rent and $200 non-refundable pet deposit.