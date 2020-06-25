All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 601 N J Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
601 N J Street - 2
Last updated May 2 2019 at 4:05 AM

601 N J Street - 2

601 North J Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
North End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

601 North J Street, Tacoma, WA 98403
North End

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bike storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ground floor remodeled two bedroom, one bathroom unit in highly sought after North End location. Darling brick building with 4 units, which feels more like a home than an apartment. Near bus lines, Tacoma General, Hanks Bar & Grill and many more conveniences. Hardwoods, carpet and vintage restored kitchen. Great entry and front lawn area. One off-street parking spot with unit. No dishwasher. Fantastic retro vintage kitchen and bath (with modern updates). Shared laundry area - coin operated with bike storage. $600 refundable deposit, One year lease minimum and first and last month rent due at move-in. Renters Insurance required. Additional storage available at $35/mo. Water, Sewer, Garbage not included - flat monthly fee. NO DOGS. Cats ok - $25/mo pet rent and $200 non-refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 N J Street - 2 have any available units?
601 N J Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 N J Street - 2 have?
Some of 601 N J Street - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 N J Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
601 N J Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 N J Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 N J Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 601 N J Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 601 N J Street - 2 offers parking.
Does 601 N J Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 N J Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 N J Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 601 N J Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 601 N J Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 601 N J Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 601 N J Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 N J Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus