Tacoma, WA
5907 East M St
Last updated July 31 2019 at 1:21 PM

5907 East M St

5907 East M Street · No Longer Available
Location

5907 East M Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this fantastic 3 bedroom, 1 bath rambler! Complete with 906 sqft of living space, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances on a beautifully landscaped lot! Easy distance to local freeways for quick commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside and into the open living room with large window for added natural light and ceiling fan. The galley style kitchen features crisp white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile flooring. The connected dining room has a slider door for access to the outside. Down a short hall are the 3 adorable bedrooms and shared hall bath. The laundry is all ready to go with washer and dryer hookups. The backyard is perfect for entertaining and gatherings with the large covered patio, fenced yard and mature landscaping. The spacious 1 car garage boasts built-in storage! Sorry, no pets. First FULL month's rent, security deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5907 East M St have any available units?
5907 East M St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5907 East M St have?
Some of 5907 East M St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5907 East M St currently offering any rent specials?
5907 East M St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5907 East M St pet-friendly?
No, 5907 East M St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 5907 East M St offer parking?
Yes, 5907 East M St offers parking.
Does 5907 East M St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5907 East M St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5907 East M St have a pool?
No, 5907 East M St does not have a pool.
Does 5907 East M St have accessible units?
No, 5907 East M St does not have accessible units.
Does 5907 East M St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5907 East M St has units with dishwashers.
