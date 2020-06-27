5907 East M St

Amenities

Welcome home to this fantastic 3 bedroom, 1 bath rambler! Complete with 906 sqft of living space, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances on a beautifully landscaped lot! Easy distance to local freeways for quick commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside and into the open living room with large window for added natural light and ceiling fan. The galley style kitchen features crisp white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile flooring. The connected dining room has a slider door for access to the outside. Down a short hall are the 3 adorable bedrooms and shared hall bath. The laundry is all ready to go with washer and dryer hookups. The backyard is perfect for entertaining and gatherings with the large covered patio, fenced yard and mature landscaping. The spacious 1 car garage boasts built-in storage! Sorry, no pets. First FULL month's rent, security deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due at move in.