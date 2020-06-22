5126 S 8th St

Amenities
Newly Remodeled Centrally Located Tacoma Rambler - **Application Pending**
You will love this charming freshly remodeled home situated in a quiet Tacoma neighborhood. Close to shopping, dining and easy access to Highway 16. Features 3 bedrooms with a bonus / 4th bedroom downstairs as well as 2 full baths. Galley style kitchen with beautiful granite counters and tile backsplash. Large deck and patio, area for gardening as well as a good sized newer storage shed. 1 car attached garage.*Pets considered on Case by Case Basis*
Jason@Havenrent.com
#3004
Rental Requirements:
Income 3x Monthly rent
Credit Score 600 Minimum
2 Years minimum verifiable rental history
No Pets Allowed
