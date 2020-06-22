All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5126 S 8th St

5126 South 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5126 South 8th Street, Tacoma, WA 98465
Central Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Newly Remodeled Centrally Located Tacoma Rambler - **Application Pending**
You will love this charming freshly remodeled home situated in a quiet Tacoma neighborhood. Close to shopping, dining and easy access to Highway 16. Features 3 bedrooms with a bonus / 4th bedroom downstairs as well as 2 full baths. Galley style kitchen with beautiful granite counters and tile backsplash. Large deck and patio, area for gardening as well as a good sized newer storage shed. 1 car attached garage.*Pets considered on Case by Case Basis*

Jason@Havenrent.com

Rental Requirements:
Income 3x Monthly rent
Credit Score 600 Minimum
2 Years minimum verifiable rental history

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5126 S 8th St have any available units?
5126 S 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5126 S 8th St have?
Some of 5126 S 8th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5126 S 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
5126 S 8th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5126 S 8th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5126 S 8th St is pet friendly.
Does 5126 S 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 5126 S 8th St does offer parking.
Does 5126 S 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5126 S 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5126 S 8th St have a pool?
No, 5126 S 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 5126 S 8th St have accessible units?
No, 5126 S 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5126 S 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5126 S 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
