4834 S K St

Tacoma 4 bdrm w/3 Car Shop - South Tacoma 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, 2 story home with full basement. Basement has a large heated shop area, abundant storage and built-in work benches, laundry with 2 deep sinks. Separate entertaining area with saloon type bar and dance floor. Backyard is fenced, 3 car heated garage/shop with built-in work benches, and garage door opener. Covered patio in back has built-in fireplace for outdoor entertaining. Kitchen has built-in dining nook. Dogs on a case by case basis with non-refundable pet deposit; smoking is not permitted. $40 Application Fee per adult.



