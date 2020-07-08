All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 4834 S K St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
4834 S K St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

4834 S K St

4834 South K Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4834 South K Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Tacoma 4 bdrm w/3 Car Shop - South Tacoma 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, 2 story home with full basement. Basement has a large heated shop area, abundant storage and built-in work benches, laundry with 2 deep sinks. Separate entertaining area with saloon type bar and dance floor. Backyard is fenced, 3 car heated garage/shop with built-in work benches, and garage door opener. Covered patio in back has built-in fireplace for outdoor entertaining. Kitchen has built-in dining nook. Dogs on a case by case basis with non-refundable pet deposit; smoking is not permitted. $40 Application Fee per adult.

(RLNE4073501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4834 S K St have any available units?
4834 S K St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4834 S K St have?
Some of 4834 S K St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4834 S K St currently offering any rent specials?
4834 S K St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4834 S K St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4834 S K St is pet friendly.
Does 4834 S K St offer parking?
Yes, 4834 S K St offers parking.
Does 4834 S K St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4834 S K St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4834 S K St have a pool?
No, 4834 S K St does not have a pool.
Does 4834 S K St have accessible units?
No, 4834 S K St does not have accessible units.
Does 4834 S K St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4834 S K St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Nantucket Gate
11302 10th Avenue Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus