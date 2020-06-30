All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 4628 North 18th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
4628 North 18th Street
Last updated October 23 2019 at 9:38 PM

4628 North 18th Street

4628 North 18th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
North End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4628 North 18th Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Click the link below for a personal tour

https://www.facebook.com/integrityrealestate.propertymanagement/videos/524705274974292/

Gorgeous 3/2 rambler in the highly desired Proctor District of North Tacoma. Convenient one level living with a beautiful VAULTED ceiling, propane/ gas fireplace & breakfast bar. Spacious master suite with double vanity, glass doors shower and walk-in closet. Amazing covered front porch, attached two car garage, large deck that is brand new trex decking & a huge storage shed.

Terms are 1st months rent plus a deposit of $2095 to move in and $250.00 Non-Refundable processing fee to move in . NO Pets please. No Smoking. $48 application fee per adult to apply. 10 month lease.

Visit our website at www.integrityrentals.com to fill out an application or to schedule a showing. Also check our website to review Rental Requirements prior to making application.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.

Call today with questions (253) 466-3588 or for other rentals www.integrityrentals.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2095 Application Fee: $48, Security Deposit: $2095 Available NOW
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4628 North 18th Street have any available units?
4628 North 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4628 North 18th Street have?
Some of 4628 North 18th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4628 North 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4628 North 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4628 North 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4628 North 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4628 North 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4628 North 18th Street offers parking.
Does 4628 North 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4628 North 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4628 North 18th Street have a pool?
No, 4628 North 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4628 North 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 4628 North 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4628 North 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4628 North 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus